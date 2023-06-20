First Alert Forecast: Light winds with spotty showers expected today, stronger winds due back tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light to moderate trade winds will strengthen on Wednesday, with breezy conditions continuing through the weekend into next week.

Windward showers will be brief, favoring nights and mornings.

Leeward spots could see some afternoon clouds/showers today as the lighter trades allow sea breezes to develop.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

The current WNW swell will be slowly dropping down to small heights by Wednesday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day with mainly background south-southwest to south-southeast swell energy moving through.

A south- southeast swell should arrive Friday night with above average wave heights.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Wednesday, then trend up through the weekend as the local and upstream trades return to fresh/strong levels.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.