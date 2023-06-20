Tributes
Father sacrifices life to save daughter from rip current, authorities say

Christopher Pierce, 47, died while rescuing his daughter from a rip current in Panama City...
Christopher Pierce, 47, died while rescuing his daughter from a rip current in Panama City Beach, Florida.(Canva)
By Brittany Dionne and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC/Gray News) – A man from Alabama died while trying to rescue his daughter from a rip current in Panama City Beach, Florida, Sunday.

The Panama City Beach Police Department reported 47-year-old Christopher Pierce was able to save his daughter but succumbed to the strong currents himself.

The drowning happened under severe conditions, with single red flags indicating extreme water hazards.

It serves as a reminder of the importance of heeding these warnings and recognizing the dangers associated with rough conditions.

Rip currents can arise at any time of the year and are characterized by narrow, fast-moving channels of water. They often appear foamy, sandy, and turbulent.

If you find yourself caught in a rip current, it is essential to avoid panic and remember the following guidelines to ensure your safety:

  • Stay Calm: It’s natural to feel a sense of panic, but it is vital to remain composed and avoid exhausting yourself.
  • Swim Parallel to the Shoreline: Rather than trying to swim directly back to the shore against the current, experts recommend swimming parallel to the shore until you escape the rip current’s pull. This strategy will allow you to conserve energy and gradually make your way out of the current.
  • Signal for Help: If you require assistance, wave your arms and call out for help to attract the attention of lifeguards or nearby individuals on the beach.
  • Utilize Floating Objects: If available, grab onto a buoyant object, such as a surfboard or lifebuoy, to help you stay afloat and increase your chances of rescue.
  • Do Not Attempt a Direct Rescue: It is crucial not to put yourself in further danger by attempting to save someone caught in a rip current. Instead, alert lifeguards or call emergency services immediately.

Beachgoers must also pay close attention to warning flags and signs posted at the beach. These visual cues provide critical information about water conditions and potential hazards. It is imperative to familiarize yourself with their meanings to make informed decisions about entering the water:

  • Double Red Flags: Indicates that the water is closed to the public due to extremely hazardous conditions.
  • Red Flag: Signifies high hazards such as strong currents or high surf.
  • Yellow Flag: Denotes moderate hazards, including moderate surf and currents.
  • Green Flag: Indicates calm conditions with a low level of risk.
  • Purple Flag: Raised when dangerous marine life is spotted in the vicinity.

