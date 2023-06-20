Tributes
Mini fruit jelly cups sold in Hawaii recalled due to potential choking hazard

The state Department of Health is warning consumers of a voluntary recall due to a potential...
The state Department of Health is warning consumers of a voluntary recall due to a potential choking hazard.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is warning consumers of a voluntary recall of a mini fruit jelly cup product due to a potential choking hazard.

Richin Trading Inc. is voluntary recalling the Sun Wave brand “Mini Fruit Jelly Cup” products.

The recalled jelly cups were sold across the state in various sizes and flavors, including mango and lychee.

The product is a potential choking hazard because of its size.

Those who have purchased the products are advised to return them to the store for a full refund or throw them out in a sealed package in a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.

