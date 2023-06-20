Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ala Moana Center celebrates Fourth of July with concert series, prizes

Ala Moana Center celebrates Fourth of July with concert series, sweepstakes
Ala Moana Center celebrates Fourth of July with concert series, sweepstakes(Ala Moana)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ala Moana Center is planning a big bash for the Fourth of July weekend.

The celebration will include sweepstakes and a two-day concert series featuring, Big Every Time, Kapena, The Mana’o Company, and more. The entertainment will be offered July and 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centerstage.

For the full line-up and more information, head to their official website.

Shoppers will also have a chance to win one of three July Fourth Sweepstakes prizes by visiting Ala Moana Center’s Instagram page. The grand prize will include a $1,000 Ala Moana Center gift card and more.

For more information and official rules, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
Man, 39, arrested following alleged assault spree in Chinatown
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Wahiawa

Latest News

Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
Waimanalo residents dismayed after vandals repeatedly cut beach park fence
Vandals cut holes in Hunananiho fence, destroy toilet
Following a year long delay, a facility built to serve Honolulu's homeless population has...
After long delay, $17M homeless resource center welcomes its first clients
The state Department of Health is warning consumers of a voluntary recall due to a potential...
Mini fruit jelly cups sold in Hawaii recalled due to potential choking hazard