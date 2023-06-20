Ala Moana Center celebrates Fourth of July with concert series, prizes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ala Moana Center is planning a big bash for the Fourth of July weekend.

The celebration will include sweepstakes and a two-day concert series featuring, Big Every Time, Kapena, The Mana’o Company, and more. The entertainment will be offered July and 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centerstage.

For the full line-up and more information, head to their official website.

Shoppers will also have a chance to win one of three July Fourth Sweepstakes prizes by visiting Ala Moana Center’s Instagram page. The grand prize will include a $1,000 Ala Moana Center gift card and more.

For more information and official rules, visit their website.

