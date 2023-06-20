Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

After long delay, $17M homeless resource center welcomes its first clients

The Iwilei Resource Center is intended to help those who need treatment, but aren't sick enough to be in the hospital.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a year-long delay, a facility built to serve Honolulu’s homeless population has finally opened its doors.

The Iwilei Resource Center is intended to help those who need treatment but aren’t sick enough to be in the hospital. The hope: That the center will offer a roadmap for easing Hawaii’s homeless crisis.

“The minute folks walk in, we’re gonna start working on where they’re gonna be for the rest of their life,” said city Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland.

The $17 million facility was ready to serve Monday after an extended delay.

And it didn’t take long for the site to provide the care it’s meant to offer, treating those with no place to stay while also relieving overcrowding at Hawaii hospitals.

“Every single bed, if a person is here and they’re not in a hospital bed, probably saves about $5,000 a day if you really want to know the truth,” said Gov. Josh Green.

“That $5,000 of extra resources goes a long way when we want to buy food or medicine or other shelter for individuals.”

The center, which is outfitted with 25 beds, is staffed by the city’s Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement team and patients can stay for up to 90 days.

In that time, employees are on hand to provide substance abuse counseling, social services, and assistance to find permanent housing.

“If we can get 250 people housed a year, through this vehicle and we replicate this at a few other places on this island, it actually makes this scalable and thinking a challenge we can take,” Ireland said.

Comprehensive care because solving the complexities of homelessness requires a dynamic solution.

“We shouldn’t forget that they’re our brothers and our sisters,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“From a humanitarian standpoint, the street is not a home. It’s not a home for anyone under any circumstances and this is proof positive as to what we want to do about that.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
Man, 39, arrested following alleged assault spree in Chinatown
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Wahiawa

Latest News

Paniolo Cattle Company brand meat will no longer be on Safeway shelves after July 5.
Big beef: Safeway breaks ties with iconic ranch as local meat industry struggles to grow
HNN Investigates 'Beef over Beef' preview
The long-delayed rail project will begin interim service on June 30.
‘First of its kind’: City previews new rail operating center ahead of grand opening
Oahu paramedics, EMTs warned after skin-rotting drug additive found at recent overdose scenes