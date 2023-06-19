Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sacramento Zoo’s African lion Kamau dies at 16 years old

Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo...
Kamau, an African lion at the Sacramento Zoo, was euthanized at the age of 16, according to zoo officials.(Sacramento Zoo)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO (Gray News) – An African lion at the Sacramento Zoo died over the weekend at the age of 16, according to zoo officials.

In a press release, the Sacramento Zoo said Kamau was almost 17 when he was euthanized, which zoo officials said was elderly for his species.

The zoo staff, along with veterinary specialists from UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, did everything possible to make Kamau comfortable in his “golden years.”

Zoo officials said the lion had developed gastrointestinal problems that worsened with decreased interest in food. The decision to have him euthanized was made when medical treatment options failed to provide sufficient relief for him in his condition.

Kamau had been a staple of the Sacramento Zoo since he came from the San Diego Zoo in 2008.

Zoo officials said Kamau would impress many zoo-goers with his roar, and crowds would be drawn in from all corners of the zoo to see him in action.

The zoo said Kamau became a father to a litter of cubs in 2014. His habitat was doubled in size in 2019 and was given a glass viewing wall that allowed guests to get up close to Kamau and his mate, Cleo.

The zoo said 18-year-old Cleo is doing well and is being closely monitored by staff to ensure her wellbeing.

“Kamau was adored by many over the years, and we appreciate the love and support of our Zoo family,” the zoo said in the release.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
‘She never deserved this’: Teen shot in the head while walking down the street in West Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
Man, 39, arrested following alleged assault spree in Chinatown
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Wahiawa

Latest News

Hokulea bids farewell to Juneau, officially embarking on 4-year Pacific voyage
Council moves step closer to accepting hefty pay raises
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
Tropical Storm Bret formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday, with forecasters saying it...
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean islands
These prized medals were among the items stolen from the Merrie Monarch offices late Sunday.
Prized medals, merchandise stolen from Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo