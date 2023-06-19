Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

A search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:43 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic, according to media reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard told BBC News that a search was underway Monday off the coast of Newfoundland. OceanGate Expeditions confirmed it owned the missing vessel.

“We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely,” the company said in a statement to BBC News. “Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.”

The U.S. Coast Guard in Boston did not immediately return messages sent by The Associated Press.

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the iconic ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912.

The company said at the time that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions also would include roughly 40 paid tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.

The initial group of tourists was funding the expedition by spending anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 apiece.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The gun violence gotta stop': 17-year-old victim's family reacts to overnight shooting in Maili
Family: 17-year-old girl shot in head in latest act of gun violence involving youth
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Wahiawa
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
HPD arrests 39-year-old man following alleged assault spree in Chinatown
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger

Latest News

A view of the Neuschwanstein castle, in Schwangau, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2023....
American woman who was pushed and fell 165 feet near German castle is released from hospital
HPD/File image
HPD arrests man accused of intentionally ramming into parked vehicle with car
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kaneohe
Authorities arrest 44-year-old woman following apparent stabbing in Kaneohe
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Wahiawa