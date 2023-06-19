Tributes
Prized medals, merchandise stolen from Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:45 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Merrie Monarch Festival organizers say their Hilo office was burglarized late Sunday, and the thieves got away with prized medals, iPads and laptops, and merchandise.

Reached Monday morning, an official said they’re working with police and will release more details soon.

They’re asking anyone with information to call police.

This is a developing story.

