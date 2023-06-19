Police arrest man accused of threatening people with samurai sword in Chinatown
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested Sunday a 25-year-old man accused of threatening multiple people with a samurai sword in Chinatown.
Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody just before 5:30 p.m.
Officials said he used the sword to threaten a security guard and another man.
Private security officers were able to detain the suspect until police arrived to take him into custody.
He faces 4 counts, including terroristic threatening charges.
No injuries were reported.
