Police arrest man accused of threatening people with samurai sword in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested Sunday a 25-year-old man accused of threatening multiple people with a samurai sword in Chinatown.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody just before 5:30 p.m.

Officials said he used the sword to threaten a security guard and another man.

Private security officers were able to detain the suspect until police arrived to take him into custody.

He faces 4 counts, including terroristic threatening charges.

No injuries were reported.

