HPD arrests man accused of intentionally ramming into parked vehicle with car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly rammed his car into a parked vehicle on purpose in Wahiawa on Sunday.

Authorities said Blaise Low faces an attempted murder charge.

The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said Low intentionally rammed his car into a parked vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Two people were inside the victim’s vehicle at the time, including a 31-year-old woman who investigators say had been arguing with Low before the crash.

Low then allegedly exited his vehicle with “a dangerous instrument” and used it to strike the car and one of the victims, HPD said.

He was arrested shortly after on Lehua Street.

No word on the condition of the victim.

This story may be updated.

