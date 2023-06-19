Lihue Civic Center offices closed to the public due to water leak

Tributes
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Offices from the Lihue Civic Center will be closed to the public Monday until further notice due to a water leak that occurred on Sunday night, according to the Kauai Fire Department.

The impacted offices are the Department of Human Resources, Department of Parks and Recreation permit office, and the Department of Public Works Engineering and Buildings division.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a sprinkler was accidentally activated. While personnel found no indication of fire and smoke at the scene, they did find the center flooded with two inches of water above the floor.

Fire crews cleared the scene shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Updates will be posted from the Kauai Office of the Mayor when alternative locations are secured for the impacted offices.

