Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘I’m upset’: Popular Kunia boba shop left devastated by smash-and-grab

Boarded walls at S7 Icy Bubble boba shop in Kunia Shopping Center
Boarded walls at S7 Icy Bubble boba shop in Kunia Shopping Center(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular bubble tea shop in Kunia was left devastated by a smash-and-grab on Sunday.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Surveillance video released by the store’s owner shows suspects smashing their way through the front door.

Glass shattered as a pick-up truck backed its way into the S7 Icy Bubble at the Kunia Shopping Center.

It took less than 3 minutes for at least two suspects to find the register.

The owner says they got away with just over $1,000.

However, he’s more concerned about the damage. He estimates repairs will cost about $70,000.

“I’m upset because of they’ve broken our doors. They stop stopping for my sales every day. I have to close it and repair it,” said Youloim Chung, owner of Icy Bubble. “But even like that, we still need to pay rent. And we still need to pay for the hourly pay for the employees.”

“This is why I’m upset,” Chung added.

We’ve reached out to the Honolulu Police Department for more information. So far no word of any arrests or suspect or vehicle descriptions.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The gun violence gotta stop': 17-year-old victim's family reacts to overnight shooting in Maili
Family: 17-year-old girl shot in head in latest act of gun violence involving youth
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Wahiawa
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
HPD arrests 39-year-old man following alleged assault spree in Chinatown
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger

Latest News

'The gun violence gotta stop': 17-year-old victim's family reacts to overnight shooting in Maili
Family: 17-year-old girl shot in head in latest act of gun violence involving youth
24-inch water main break in Kaimuki
Repairs underway following 24-inch water main break in Kaimuki
HPD/File image
HPD arrests man accused of intentionally ramming into parked vehicle with car
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kaneohe
Authorities arrest 44-year-old woman following apparent stabbing in Kaneohe