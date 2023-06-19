‘I’m upset’: Popular Kunia boba shop left devastated by smash-and-grab

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular bubble tea shop in Kunia was left devastated by a smash-and-grab on Sunday.

The incident happened just after 4:30 a.m.

Surveillance video released by the store’s owner shows suspects smashing their way through the front door.

Glass shattered as a pick-up truck backed its way into the S7 Icy Bubble at the Kunia Shopping Center.

It took less than 3 minutes for at least two suspects to find the register.

The owner says they got away with just over $1,000.

However, he’s more concerned about the damage. He estimates repairs will cost about $70,000.

“I’m upset because of they’ve broken our doors. They stop stopping for my sales every day. I have to close it and repair it,” said Youloim Chung, owner of Icy Bubble. “But even like that, we still need to pay rent. And we still need to pay for the hourly pay for the employees.”

“This is why I’m upset,” Chung added.

We’ve reached out to the Honolulu Police Department for more information. So far no word of any arrests or suspect or vehicle descriptions.

This story will be updated.

