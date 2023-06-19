Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hokulea bids farewell to Juneau, officially embarking on 4-year Pacific voyage

Hokulea kicked off its four-year Pacific journey in Juneau on Sunday.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea kicked off its four-year Pacific journey in Juneau on Sunday.

The Moananuiakea Voyage launched early Sunday morning, three days later than scheduled because of bad weather. The journey marks Hokulea’s longest and the most dangerous in its history.

SPECIAL SECTION: Hokulea Pacific Voyage

Before departing, a launch ceremony was held to celebrate the coming together of Pacific cultures and to honor the late voyagers and navigators, including Mau Piailug of Satawal, who made voyages like this possible.

Hokulea crewmembers had been in Juneau for over a month and they say they’ll cherish the time that they spent with their Native Alaskan brothers and sisters.

”We are so thankful for your hospitality, your warmness, your kindness, and most importantly, your sharing of stories and values,” Hokulea navigator Lucy Lee said.

“We were excited to celebrate with you and we can’t wait to see you again.”

The Hokulea had arrived to its first stop in Angoon with plans to depart either Tuesday or Wednesday.

After Angoon, the crew will make six more stops in Alaska before heading to British Columbia in mid-July.

During its four-year voyage, the Hokulea will sail up to 47,000 miles around the Pacific.

“We are eager to see what awaits us,” Lee said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identified the victim as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
‘She never deserved this’: Teen shot in the head while walking down the street in West Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
Man, 39, arrested following alleged assault spree in Chinatown
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Wahiawa

Latest News

Hokulea bids farewell to Juneau, officially embarking on 4-year Pacific voyage
Council moves step closer to accepting hefty pay raises
These prized medals were among the items stolen from the Merrie Monarch offices late Sunday.
Prized medals, merchandise stolen from Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo
Prized medals, merchandise stolen from Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo
Utalk is looking for Hawaiian speakers to test its language app.
Olelo Hawaii speakers sought to test popular language app