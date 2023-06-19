Olelo Hawaii speakers sought to test popular language app

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are a variety of apps you can use to learn languages.

And then there’s uTalk, which was co-founded by Dick Howeson from the United Kingdom.

He’s a big fan of the spoken word.

“We just feel that it’s part of the world’s heritage and it’s an area we can make a wonderful difference,” he said.

His app uses games to teach words and phrases instead of loading down the learner with rules and grammar.

“When you look at how a child learns language, that’s not how they learn it. And that’s not how humans are designed to learn language,” Howeson said. “Our idea is to make it fun, and people would want to come back for more and more.”

Believe it or not, out of the more than 150 languages offered by uTalk, Hawaiian is one of the most popular.

And it’s recently been updated.

“We had a much smaller app than what’s on uTalk at the moment. It was just teaching 250 words,” he said.

The new version now features about 4,000 Hawaiian words correctly pronounced by Hawaiian language speakers.

“To us that’s so important. There’s a lot of people out there with apps using synthesized voices now. They’re good but you don’t get the spirit or the feeling of it,” Howeson said.

UTalk is looking for schools in Hawaii that would be willing to test the app on their students and provide feedback.

Plus, there’s another way schools can use it.

“We’re also looking for Hawaiian schools who want to use our app for Hawaiian kids who speak Hawaiian as a first language to learn other languages from Hawaiian,” said Howeson.

That means Hawaiian would be used as the source language.

If you’re a teacher or administrator and you’re interested in learning how your school can be a a uTalk test site, email Howeson at a@utalk.com. “I will make sure it gets to the right person because I’m so keen to make sure this happens,” Howeson said.

If you just want to try the Hawaiian app out for yourself, you can download it to your smartphone, tablet or computer from uTalk’s website. There’s a free sample section, but you can subscribe if you want to go deeper.

