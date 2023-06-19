Tributes
First Alert Forecast: More showers expected for Juneteenth Monday

A band of moisture will combine with an upper level disturbance to bring some showery weather for Monday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:31 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
A band of moisture is expected to move over the islands overnight, bringing more clouds and showers into the Juneteenth federal holiday on Monday. The moisture will combine with a an upper level disturbance, which could produced some brief heavy downpours. More stable and drier weather should return by Tuesday and Wednesday, with trade winds increasing and becoming locally windy by the end of the week.

Surf will be on the rise for north and west shores as an out-of-season swell generated by former Typhoon Guchol arrives from the northwest Pacific. The swell should peak Monday, with wave heights approaching 7 to 10 feet for north shores and 5 to 7 feet west. Surf on east shores will remain small and choppy as the trades weaken. South shores will be small with only background swells moving through.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

