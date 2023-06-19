Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers today, drier conditions due back tomorrow

First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers today, drier conditions expected tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers today, drier conditions expected tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:15 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will push a band of moisture over the islands today, leading to an increase in clouds and showers over both windward and leeward areas. A few brief downpours are possible, and while unlikely, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Light to moderate trade winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will strengthen Thursday and Friday, remaining breezy into next weekend. Limited windward showers are expected after Monday.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see increasing surf heights tonight as a new medium period west-swell fills in today.Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through the week, a boost is due in over the weekend. Small and choppy surf along east facing shores will ease slightly over the next couple of days due to weaker trades.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

'The gun violence gotta stop': 17-year-old victim's family reacts to overnight shooting in Maili
Family: 17-year-old girl shot in head in latest act of gun violence involving youth
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger
Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, June 16, 2023
Thursday's forecast
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected late Sunday
Enhanced showers will continue for the next several days with moderate to locally breezy trades.
First Alert Forecast: Locally breezy trades, passing showers into the weekend