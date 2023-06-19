First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with more showers today, drier conditions due back tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will push a band of moisture over the islands today, leading to an increase in clouds and showers over both windward and leeward areas. A few brief downpours are possible, and while unlikely, an isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Light to moderate trade winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will strengthen Thursday and Friday, remaining breezy into next weekend. Limited windward showers are expected after Monday.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see increasing surf heights tonight as a new medium period west-swell fills in today.Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day through the week, a boost is due in over the weekend. Small and choppy surf along east facing shores will ease slightly over the next couple of days due to weaker trades.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.