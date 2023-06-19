Beachgoers save Hawaiian monk seal from potential danger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian monk seal was kept out of harm’s way on Kauai earlier this month.

Video and photos sent to our newsroom from Jaana Makipaa show Monk Seal RS30, who was found playing with a resistance band.

When it was safe to do so, beachgoers removed the band from the water so the seal was not at risk of chewing or swallowing it.

This is an important reminder to clean up after yourself at the beach.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.