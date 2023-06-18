Thanks to millions in federal aid, city eyes expansion of homeless camp program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A city program to help homeless communities on Oahu is eying an expansion thanks to millions in federal grants.

The city’s HONU camp is currently set up in Maili, but the mobile program has been moving around the island since 2019. City officials are looking to expand the program with a new, $3.4 million grant.

The city hopes to get a second camp up and running by the fall, allowing them to reach more communities quicker. HONUS provides temporary housing, food, services and other basic needs with HPD on site 24/7.

The goal is to get the people who use the services into permanent housing.

“HONU has been very successful in helping people right from the street to get their situation in order a little bit of protection and then get them into some sort of shelter or what,” said city Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky.

According to Krucky, the HONU camp program has helped more than 3,300 unsheltered people since December of 2019. Of that number, about half have transitioned into permanent living arrangements.

There are several locations being considered for the second site, but the city says there is a high chance it will be set up in town.

“The Moiliili-McCully area and we have some spots there that are both useable and both needed,” Krucky said. “We also have to talk to the communities and get them ready ... because it really is a community solution. If we can bring that to a community that embraces it, the whole success changes with that.”

The city said the current HONU camp is being paid for with state money and has enough funds to operate for two more years.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.