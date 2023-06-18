HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is ongoing in Wahiawa, said officials.
Officials say HPD responded to a scene on North Cane Street just before 1 a.m. early Sunday morning.
Around the same time officers responded to an aggravated assault call on nearby Lehua Street, but it’s unclear if these two cases are related.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.