HPD investigates attempted murder case in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An attempted murder investigation is ongoing in Wahiawa, said officials.

Officials say HPD responded to a scene on North Cane Street just before 1 a.m. early Sunday morning.

Around the same time officers responded to an aggravated assault call on nearby Lehua Street, but it’s unclear if these two cases are related.

This is a developing story.

