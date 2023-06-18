HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police department arrested a 39-year-old man after a string of violent encounters in the Chinatown area.
Officials say Jefry Job is suspected in last night’s assaults.
Police say Job first repeatedly punched and kicked a 71-year-old man.
Officials say he fled the scene on a bike, after which he assaulted two more men with a metal pipe.
Police say Job was arrested shortly later at the intersection of River and Hotel streets.
Officials say he now faces three 2nd-degree assault charges.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.