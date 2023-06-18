Tributes
HPD arrested man, 39, after string of violent encounters in Chinatown(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:54 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police department arrested a 39-year-old man after a string of violent encounters in the Chinatown area.

Officials say Jefry Job is suspected in last night’s assaults.

Police say Job first repeatedly punched and kicked a 71-year-old man.

Officials say he fled the scene on a bike, after which he assaulted two more men with a metal pipe.

Police say Job was arrested shortly later at the intersection of River and Hotel streets.

Officials say he now faces three 2nd-degree assault charges.

