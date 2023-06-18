Honolulu AIDS Walk for Life brings in goal of $100K in fight against HIV, AIDS

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families, supporters and community groups converged on Kapiolani Park Saturday morning for the 32nd annual Honolulu AIDS Walk for Life.

Participants had two main goals: Raise money for HIV & AIDS care, and educate the community on prevention and misconceptions.

For Reine Ah Moo and her family, they make an effort to return to the event year after year and experience the fun atmosphere.

“Energetic. Awesome. I mean, just very positive. And I think that the world needs that,” she said.

Among the crowd of supporters were survivors. All came together to show their support while honoring lost loved ones.

“We’ve been marching, or walking in this parade for a long, long time,” Michele Golojuch said. “And we have friends that have passed from AIDS. They’re more like family. And so this means a lot to come out here every year in March for those who aren’t with us anymore.”

Each year, participants raise funds leading up to the day of the walk. This year their goal was $100,000. Organizers confirmed Sunday evening they met that goal yet again.

The money will assist organizations that care for HIV and AIDS patients — many of whom are now able to live long, prosperous lives

“These days there’s all kinds of medications and things, both pre- and post- and all kinds of things that people can do to protect themselves, and really make it a disease ... that really does not impact people’s lives quite the way that it did 20, 30, 40 years ago,” Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center team member Allen Freese said.

Added Kailah Ah Moo, “I think there’s a lot of misconceptions and things that, it’s like shunned upon, but I think that it’s okay to to spread awareness ... this is an actual important cause that’s still going on that affects people in their lives every day.”

While there’s still no cure, people are hopeful events like the AIDS walk will bring the community one step closer.

All of this coinciding with national pride month during a time where the LGBTQ+ community faces harsh critics and political attacks. None of that, however, discouraged the supporters.

“They need to look at their own home first before they criticize others. And you know, what, if you don’t like drag shows, don’t go,” Michele Golojuch said.

“That’s true. I mean, we’re all family. And we should treat each other like family. Get rid of the hate,” Mike Golojuch added.

Their fundraising is not done yet. The online silent auction is open now until the end of June. For more details, click here.

