‘The gun violence gotta stop’: 17-year-old victim’s family reacts to overnight shooting in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD officers were called out to a reported attempted murder late Saturday evening in Maili, said officials.

Investigators were called to the intersection of Maliona and Kulaaupuni Streets just after 11 p.m. last night.

HPD has released few details about the case.

Hawaii News Now spoke to family members of the victim, who they identify as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.

The family tells us she was out for a walk with her boyfriend before she was unexpectedly fired upon.

The family says she was shot in the head.

“The gun violence gotta stop, guys. My daughter is fighting for her life. She is probably going to die, guys. Whoever did this to my daughter, come on, man up, man up, turn yourself in, do the best thing, do the best thing, and be accountable for your actions,” said the victim’s mother, Susan Deguzman.

“Because you like to know my daughter is only 17-years-old and she is beautiful; she was a good girl, and she never deserved this to happen to her.”

HNN is awaiting official word of a suspect and a possible description from HPD.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.