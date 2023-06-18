Four men charged in connection to violent armed home invasion on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, four men have been charged in connection to a violent armed home invasion in Laupahoehoe, according to Hawaii Island Police.

Officials say the incident happened at about 1 a.m. last Tuesday at a home on Mauka Cross Road.

Authorities say in the days following, police were later able to link Gonsalves and the other suspects, Paul Abiley Jr., Brandon Amituanai, and Tearoarii Viritua, to the crime.

They were all charged with a litany of offenses, including robbery, assault, and burglary, said officials.

Hawaii Island Police say the 65-year-old male victim says he was visited by an acquaintance identified as Wayne Gonsalves of Mountain View when two masked suspects assaulted him.

Police say they hit the victim with a shotgun before binding him and robbing items from his home, including several firearms, cash, and a Mercedes sedan.

Officials say the victim suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung in the attack.

