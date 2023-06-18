Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Fair weather most of Sunday, but chance of brief heavy showers on the horizon

7-day Forecast
7-day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and light showers to windward and mauka areas for Sunday. However, our spell of fair weather will be interrupted Sunday night into Monday as an upper low pressure area currently to the north shifts southward and deepens. This could trigger brief heavy showers with pockets of heavier than normal rainfall for windward areas Sunday night into Monday.

The upper low should weaken and move off to the west by Tuesday afternoon, allowing drier weather to return. Trade winds will also increase for the latter half of the week, and could become locally windy in some spots.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a medium-period northwest swell is expected to rise Sunday and continue into Tuesday before diminishing Wednesday. Surf along east shores will diminish slightly as the trade winds decrease Monday and Tuesday. Minimal background swells will continue to bring in some small surf along south facing shores for most of the coming week.

For boaters, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the usual windier channel and coastal waters of Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD is asking for the public’s help to track down a 11-year-old visitor who went missing in...
Police seek public’s help to find 11-year-old visitor who went missing in Waikiki
Honolulu rail system
With new name, city hopes for a positive rebrand of Honolulu’s rail project
H-1 Freeway rollover crash in Aiea
Man dies after plowing into metal sign post on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A vehicle camera captures scary moment on Moanalua freeway
Vehicle camera captures moment when truck slams into guardrail on Moanalua Freeway

Latest News

There's a chance for some pockets of heavier rain late Sunday into Monday.
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds to stay, more showers possible late Sunday
There's a chance for some pockets of heavier rain late Sunday into Monday.
Mostly dry Saturday, but more showers on the horizon
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, June 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected late Sunday