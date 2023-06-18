First Alert Forecast: Fair weather most of Sunday, but chance of brief heavy showers on the horizon

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and light showers to windward and mauka areas for Sunday. However, our spell of fair weather will be interrupted Sunday night into Monday as an upper low pressure area currently to the north shifts southward and deepens. This could trigger brief heavy showers with pockets of heavier than normal rainfall for windward areas Sunday night into Monday.

The upper low should weaken and move off to the west by Tuesday afternoon, allowing drier weather to return. Trade winds will also increase for the latter half of the week, and could become locally windy in some spots.

In surf, a medium-period northwest swell is expected to rise Sunday and continue into Tuesday before diminishing Wednesday. Surf along east shores will diminish slightly as the trade winds decrease Monday and Tuesday. Minimal background swells will continue to bring in some small surf along south facing shores for most of the coming week.

For boaters, a small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the usual windier channel and coastal waters of Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

