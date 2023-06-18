Tributes
E.coli detected in Windward Oahu water source but is safe to drink, officials say

E.coli detected in Windward Oahu water source but is safe to drink, officials say
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply has detected E. coli bacteria in BWS Kahaluu Tunnel.

Board of Water Supply officials the water from this source is safe to drink because it is routinely disinfected before it reaches customers, so there is no action required by customers. 

BWS officials say this notice is a public announcement required under Federal and State drinking water regulations.

Water from Kahaluu Tunnel serves the area from Ahuimanu Road to Likelike Highway, said BWS officials.

BWS officials say on Thursday, BWS detected coliform bacteria in a routine water sample collected June 13 from the Kaneohe Police Station.

On Friday, BWS immediately collected five additional samples from Kahaluu Tunnel as required by Rule.  After the samples were collected, the tunnel was then shut down as E. coli testing requires at least 18 hours to complete.

BWS said during the time Kahaluu Tunnel was operating, chlorine was being added to the water before it reaches customers.

For more information, please contact the BWS Water Quality Division at (808) 748-5841 or the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

