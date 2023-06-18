Community celebrates 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds donned beautiful traditional wear called Filipiniana Saturday night to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Philippines’ independence from Spain.

In attendance -- Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and other state and city officials.

The event also featured a special exhibit by renowned fashion designer and artist Edgar San Diego, who donated one of his paintings to the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu.

“I’m personally giving it as a gift to the consulate, It’s my honor to have it hang there permanently,” he said.

Local vocalist Vigil also performed. Filipino community leaders organize the gala each year to highlight the diversity and history of the Philippines.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.