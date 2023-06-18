BWS responding to 20-inch water main break in Kaimuki, intersection temporarily closed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs are underway for a 20-inch water main break in Kaimuki Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the break is at Kapahulu Avenue and Harding Avenue under the H1 overpass as repairs are ongoing.

Officials say the intersection of Kapahulu Ave and Harding Ave is temporarily closed while crews get into position.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution near the site to protect the safety of the repair crew.

Currently, there’s no timeline for when repairs will be completed.

This story will be updated.

