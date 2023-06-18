Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

8 wounded in shooting at Southern California home

A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.
A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a Southern California home left eight people wounded, authorities said Saturday.

KABC-TV reported authorities were dispatched shortly after midnight after the shooting occurred at a pool party in the city of Carson, south of Los Angeles.

Victims were taken to hospitals, and two were listed in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The victims range in age from 16 to 24, the statement said. Five were found at the home with injuries to the head, back and upper and lower body areas, the statement said.

Authorities said they received a call two minutes later after a vehicle crashed into a wall nearby. They found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the statement said.

More than a dozen detectives are investigating, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD is asking for the public’s help to track down a 11-year-old visitor who went missing in...
Police seek public’s help to find 11-year-old visitor who went missing in Waikiki
Honolulu rail system
With new name, city hopes for a positive rebrand of Honolulu’s rail project
H-1 Freeway rollover crash in Aiea
Man dies after plowing into metal sign post on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A vehicle camera captures scary moment on Moanalua freeway
Vehicle camera captures moment when truck slams into guardrail on Moanalua Freeway

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
Four men charged in connection to violent armed home invasion on Hawaii Island
4 charged in connection with violent armed home invasion on Hawaii Island
E.coli detected in Windward Oahu water source but is safe to drink, officials say
E. coli detected in Windward Oahu water source
(Imag: Board of Water Supply)
TRAFFIC ALERT: BWS responding to 20-inch water main break in Kaimuki