Ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Monday marks the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., with weekend celebrations planned across the country.

On June 19, 1865, U.S. troops freed the last remaining enslaved people in Galveston Texas, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Amy Benson, Founder of Afro Aloha, and Visual Artist April Lawrence will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Saturday morning to talk about a Black is Art event at Workplay in Kakaako on June 17th and at a Juneteenth Cookout for families at Sweet Land Farm in Waialua on June 18th.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Juneteenth Freedom Day event will take place at Blaisdell Park in Aiea.

Also Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., the 2nd annual Black is Art will celebrate expression of self and culture through visual arts, spiritual dance, poetry, music, and style. From opera to poetry, African drumming to DJs, paintings to pottery, Black is Art provides a variety of cultural artistic experiences. This event is 21+. Tickets are $40.

On Sunday from 12-6 p.m., the public is invited to the 4th Annual Juneteenth Cookout in Waialua. The family friendly cultural celebration features food and retail vendors, games, activities, highlighting education, wellness, music, and more. Kids are free and a suggested $5 donation for adults.

For more info, go to www.afroaloha.com or follow @afroaloha on Instagram.

