Police seek public’s help to find 11-year-old visitor who went missing in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD is asking for the public’s help to track down a 11-year-old visitor who went missing in Waikiki on Friday afternoon.

Police say Yvonne Frank was last seen about 2:30 p.m.

She suffers from several conditions that require medication, and police are asking who sees her to call 911.

Police said Frank wandered away from a Waikiki hotel lobby on Koa Street.

She is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing about 90 pounds.

Frank has brown hair dyed pink, and was wearing an orange shirt, pink shorts and black shoes.

This is a developing story.

