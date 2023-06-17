Oahu inmate missing after walking away from work furlough

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are searching for a work furlough inmate who failed to return early Saturday morning.

Officials at the Laumaka Work Furlough Center notified police at 3:30 a.m that 26-year-old Donoven Schine failed to return to the center.

Schine is currently serving time for unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry in to a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, and a third-degree drug charge.

Officials say Schine is described at 5 foot 6, 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Authorities say Schine’s next parole hearing was scheduled for Aug 30.

If you see him, please call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352. https://alrt.se/u/X30CPsJKr

