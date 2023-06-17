Meet HPD newest officers: From all walks of life, ready to protect and serve

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD welcomed its newest officers to the force Friday at a time when the department is stretching hours to make up for a staffing shortage.

The new officers have a wide range of backgrounds — from cooking to gymnastics to the military.

Now after six and a half months of grueling training, they are all ready to protect and serve.

Twelve new HPD officers took their oaths before family and friends Friday night at the campus of Kamehameha Schools Kapalama.

The ceremony comes as the department tries to fill 390 vacancies.

“These new recruits that are coming through, it’s necessary to maintain a strong police force and to keep the numbers up,” said HPD Capt. Paul Okamoto.

This was the third try for new officer Ameen Mujhtabaa, a former state database worker, who suffered injuries and other setbacks.

“And the journey was rough, but I’m glad I made it to this point,” said Mujhtabaa.

“This job really gives you a chance to explore your interests. There are many different opportunities in the department, whether it’s technology patrol or something else. “

His classmate, Jordan Sellars, is a former collegiate gymnast and corrections officer at Halawa.

“Going out on the street now I’m going to be dealing with a greater variety of people, people who maybe are more in crisis rather than have just committed crime,” said Sellars.

“The training itself was really fun,” said Cyrus Jeremiah Francisco, of Waipahu. “I learned a lot, I cried a lot.”

Francisco is excited to use his criminal justice degree from Honolulu Community College.

“A police officer on the road actually made an impact on my life,” said Francisco. “I was stuck on the road and he came to help me and made me want to be a police officer more and help my community.”

The department hopes to attract more officers with pay and benefit incentives and with a new three day a week schedule with 12-hour shifts.

“I think we will still be able to get plenty of overtime,” said Sellars. “But I think the four days off will be plenty of time to enjoy spending with our families and doing things we like as well. "

