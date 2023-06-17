Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui mom wants to spread awareness while son battles bacterial meningitis

Bryan Matteo-Mendes still has a long recovery ahead.
Bryan Matteo-Mendes still has a long recovery ahead.(Sherri-Lynn Mendes)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teenager is grateful to be out of the hospital after a sinus infection spread to his brain.

But the 16-year-old still has a long recovery ahead.

His mother is sharing their story so other parents can be aware.

Bryan Matteo-Mendes is an aspiring boxer who has always been athletic and strong.

That’s why his mother was immediately concerned when he complained of an excruciating headache back in April.

“He called me in the worst pain of his life, like crying his heart out. Like just crying, like, ‘Mom I’m in so much pain,’” said Sherri-Lynn Mendes.

They went to several doctors and were sent home with over-the-counter pain medication.

But Sherri-Lynn says she knew something was not right and took her son to the hospital.

“[I said], ‘We’re not going to leave until you guys run some type of test because something is obviously wrong with him,” she said.

She was right.

A spinal tap revealed Bryan’s white blood cell count was extremely high. His body was fighting bacterial meningitis and other infections.

He was immediately airlifted to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children on Oahu because at that point, it could have been fatal.

“I was devastated. Till today I am. It was the hardest time in my whole life,” Sherri-Lynn said.

Bryan’s condition unfortunately got worse.

Doctors found an abscess in the left side of his brain and an aneurysm on the right side of his brain.

“The last thing my son told me was, ‘Mom, don’t cry.’”

Surgeons were able to successfully remove both the abscess and aneurysm from Bryan’s brain.

However, in May, Bryan suffered from a stroke.

A month later, after intense physical therapy, Sherri-Lynn says Bryan is doing much better.

“My son can walk, he can talk, he can read, he can write.”

And Bryan hopes to one day box again.

But he is not out of the woods yet.

Bryan has one more surgery in July where doctors will put a synthetic bone into his skull because the old one might be infected.

Sherri-Lynn wants to share her son’s story in the hopes it may help other parents.

This all started with a headache.

“Pay attention. Like sometimes you think that it’s just a simple sickness because you never think like me, that this would happen. Like, it wouldn’t be me, it wouldn’t be my child, especially when you have a healthy athletic child like mine,” Sherri-Lynn said.

If you would like to help Bryan in his recovery, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cagen Huddy Esperanza mug
Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer
Plan to replace Ward Center with two new high-rises revealed
Kakaako landowner reveals plan to replace longtime shopping center with high-rises
Xylazine
Oahu paramedics, EMTs warned after skin-rotting drug additive found at recent overdose scenes
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

John DeFries, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority, is stepping down after his...
Departure of tourism authority’s CEO renews debate over agency’s role
Afro Aloha will be hosting their annual Juneteenth events this weekend at Workplay in Kakaako...
Here’s how to celebrate Juneteenth in Hawaii
The city says vandals cause $50,000 to $100,000 to city park bathrooms each year.
City: Explosive device suspected in major vandalism at city park bathroom
Manuel Carvalho
Boy Scouts admit 30 shooting probes, near-misses prior to Big Island scout’s death