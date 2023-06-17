Maui health office warns public of man impersonating food safety inspector

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s District Health Office is warning the public of a man impersonating a Food Safety Branch inspector.

On June 6, officials said the individual approached a food truck in Honokowai wearing a green badge and no inspection tools. He identified himself as the new food safety inspector for Lahaina.

Officials said the impersonator told the victim that they weren’t allowed to prepare food in the food truck and then removed the business’ green “Pass” placard. The victim was told they had to go to the office to get approved for another placard.

The Department of Health is reminding eateries that the Food Safety Branch does not remove placards without replacing them at the time of inspection.

DOH badges have the inspector’s name, job, title and photograph.

