Popular Oahu hiking trail to temporarily close for maintenance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular hiking trail on Oahu is set to temporarily close later this month for maintenance and repairs, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The Manoa Falls trail will be closed starting June 26.

DLNR said with hundreds of thousands of visitors to the trail annually, the heavy foot traffic and wet climate make for potentially dangerous conditions.

Work will include trail hardening and runoff management to manage soil erosion and slippery conditions.

It is anticipated to reopen July 1.

