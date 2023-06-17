Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Popular Oahu hiking trail to temporarily close for maintenance

Manoa Fall Trail reopens to public.
Manoa Fall Trail reopens to public.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular hiking trail on Oahu is set to temporarily close later this month for maintenance and repairs, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

The Manoa Falls trail will be closed starting June 26.

DLNR said with hundreds of thousands of visitors to the trail annually, the heavy foot traffic and wet climate make for potentially dangerous conditions.

Work will include trail hardening and runoff management to manage soil erosion and slippery conditions.

It is anticipated to reopen July 1.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cagen Huddy Esperanza mug
Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer
Plan to replace Ward Center with two new high-rises revealed
Kakaako landowner reveals plan to replace longtime shopping center with high-rises
Xylazine
Oahu paramedics, EMTs warned after skin-rotting drug additive found at recent overdose scenes
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

More than 20 restaurants across the state will create a unique Filipino dish or drink for...
Hawaii Filipino Food Week celebrates ‘pulutan,’ pupu of the Philippines
Honolulu rail system
Drum roll, please: Here’s the new official new name of Honolulu’s rail system
Drum roll, please: Here’s the new official new name of Honolulu’s rail system
Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Finalists announced for Favorite Entertainer of the Year at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards