Iolani’s Kaleb Abara named Gatorade Hawaii Soccer Player of the Year

(SCORINGLIVE)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaleb Abara of Iolani School has been named the Gatorade Hawaii Soccer Player of the Year.

He is the 13th soccer player from Iolani School to receive the honor.

The senior midfielder posted nine goals and eight assists, leading the Raiders to a 9-1-3 record and a state championship title.

In the postseason, Ibara tallied five goals and two assists, including the lone goal in Iolani’s shootout victory against Mililani during the state final.

Abara recently graduated with a 3.88 GPA, and is remembered in his community for volunteering locally as a peer math tutor and as a youth soccer coach.

Ibara has committed to play soccer at Azusa Pacific University.

