HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kaneohe

By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder overnight in Kaneohe, said police officials.

Officers were called out to the scene on Pahia Road just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

EMS and Honolulu fire officials were also dispatched.

Hawaii News Now is still working to gather details on the incident, but HPD investigators remained at the scene into at least the last hour.

The story is ongoing.

