Hoops4Hawaii set to host first 24 hour basketball ‘Hoopathon’

It’s not just a test of endurance, it’s all for a good cause.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 24 hours of basketball action. That’s what’s in store this weekend at Palama Settlement for the first Hoops4Hawaii Hoopathon.

“The mission is really to support the community and be involved with in the community.”

The Hoopathon is set to help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House of Hawaii and Palama Settlement.

24 hours broken up into multiple games and a youth camp co-hosted by the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team.

There about 40 participants set to take on the 24 hour challenge while there are 150 keiki signed up for the camp with HPU.

“So there’s about 22 games set for that 24 hour period.” Hoops4Hawaii lead organizer Roger Dequina told Hawaii News now. “Basically Hoops4Hawaii is really here to help the community.”

The organizers came up with the idea after participating in a similar event in Boston, while also seeing the success of events like the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

“They were benefiting a hospital in Cambodia at that point when I first participated in this in November of last year.” Dequina said. “So that was really the genesis of it, I felt like Hawaii could benefit from something like this.”

The 24 hour marathon of hoops is set to take place at Palama Settlement, a pillar in the Kalihi community for youth sports.

“there’s a lot of history, there’s a lot of nostalgia that goes with Palama Settlement.” Palama Settlement executive director Sam Aiona said. “A lot of people come here and say I remember playing football here, I remember playing basketball and so this hoopathon is yet another event in the history of Palama Settlement and we hope to have it every year and yet in the whole process, we are still raising money for Ronald McDonald House and Palama Settlement.”

Despite not even finishing their first hoopathon,, organizers have big plans for the future of Hoops4Hawaii.

“the vision that we have is, is pretty large.” Dequina said. “Continue to raise funds and get that goal larger and larger and help more and more community organizations with their missions.”

For more information on how to donate to the causes, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

