Hawaii Polo Academy summer camp teaches kids how to ride and care for horses

Hawaii Polo Academy has 1, 3 or 5 day sessions at Dillingham Ranch in Waialua during the last week of June and last two weeks of July.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you love horses or want to learn more about them, the Hawaii Polo Academy still has spots in its summer keiki horse camp on the North Shore.

They have 1, 3 or 5 day sessions at Dillingham Ranch in Waialua during the last week of June and last two weeks of July.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, kids ages 5 and older can learn how to take care of horses, ride them, play games and even hold a mallet.

Organizers say it’s a great way to promote equestrian sports and support potential local athletes.

“We really get them to learn how to steer and really properly use the horses the way we use them with our cues. So that kind of means we do neck reining because they’re polo horses, so we use one hand, then we use a lot of legs as well,” said Hawaii Polo Academy owner Tyneski Quintel. “Hopefully, we’ll get some students from that, that want to come back and ride because we do riding lessons as well.”

The Hawaii Polo Academy says the sport is growing across the state. Families can watch polo matches every Sunday.

To sign up, visit hawaiipoloacademy.com/kids-camps, email HawaiiPoloAcademy@gmail.com or call 808-356-9095.

