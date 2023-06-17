Hawaii Filipino Food Week celebrates ‘pulutan,’ pupu of the Philippines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 20 restaurants will create a unique dish for Filipino Food Week starting Tuesday.

Organized by the Consulate General of the Philippines in Honolulu, it coincides with the 125th Anniversary of the country’s independence from Spain.

At a kick-off event at Stage Restaurant in Honolulu, chefs, diplomats and local leaders celebrated the legacy of Filipino immigrants in Hawaii.

“Today their children and grandchildren have risen to some of the highest offices in our state, and have also become a top chefs in restaurants across the country, where they are embracing and celebrating Filipino flavors,” said Jade Butay, director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

This year, the theme is “pulutan,” referring to dishes and appetizers that pair well with beer and cocktails, similar to pupus.

Maui chef Joey Macadangdang will whip up Filipino dishes and drinks on HNN’s Sunrise Weekends morning show this Saturday.

Here are the participating restaurants:

Basalt Restaurant Waikiki, 2255 Kūhiō Ave., Honolulu: Adobo Chicken wings $16 (soy-vinegar glazed, garlic chili dipping sauce), Adobo bourbon kaktel (adobo infused whiskey, pandan syrup, macadamia liquor), BBQ pork belly sticks $15 (sweet soy lemon bbq sauce, calamansi)

Chef Chai, 1009 Kapiolani Blvd,, Honolulu: Family Style Dinner: Crispy Duck Lumpia, Crispy Pork Adobo, Pork Guisantes, Chicken Tinola, Escabeche, Steamed Rice, Minatamis na Saging (sweet plantains ala mode with vanilla ice cream), Halo Halo with strawberry shave ice - $65 per person

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi, 2330 Kalākaua Ave #322, Honolulu: Sisig $25

Elena’s Home of Finest Filipino Foods, 94-866 Moloalo Street #D4A, Waipahu: “Elena’s PULUTAN Plate” Fried Silet, Lechon Kawali, Shanghai Lumpia $20.99

J & S Lumpia Spot, 4369 Lawehana St. A-1 Honolulu: Lumpia Sampler Tray with Beef & Veg, Pork Shanghai, Turon, Strawberry Cheesecake and Pastele flavors. $43

Joey’s Kitchen, Napili Plaza Shopping Center, Maui: Laing and pork belly with lomi lomi tomatoes and chili pepper water

MACADANGDANG, Fairway Shops, 2580 Kekaa Dr Unit C-1, Maui: Sisig (minced pork belly and pig ears, foie gras butter, gremolata chicharons and butter lettuce)

Max’s of Manila, 801 Dillingham Blvd., Honolulu: Classic pork sisig $16.50, Fried Lumpiang ubod $12.50, Lumpiang Shanghai $13.50, Chicharon bulaklak $14.50

Max’s of Manila, 94-300 Farrington Hwy. Bldg F, Waipahu: Fried Lumpiang ubod $12.50, Lumpiang Shanghai $13.50, Chicharon bulaklak $14.50, Fried calamari $15.50

Obake, 1114 Smith Street, Honolulu: Pusit Real Good: $11, Tinikling: $11 (fish balls, sawsawan, atsara), Cascaron $6 (deep fried mochi donut, coconut caramel sauce, coconut shreds), Aricini con Caldo $16, Embutido $14 (Pork with chicken sausage, and pineapple, banana ketchup)

Olena by Chef Ron Simon, 650 Iwilei Rd #135 (Dole Cannery Food Court), Honolulu: Aloha Mabuhay Lunch Bento Combo ( adobo slices, rice, pineapple coleslaw), Filipino lemonade or Royal Filipino lemonade, and fresh baked banana-poi bite $20

Pai Honolulu, 55 Merchant St #110, Honolulu: Dinakdankan Potstickers (Utek Ken Sibuyas Aioli, Pickled Red Onions, Pea Tendrils, Chili Bean Thread) $10. Created in collaboration with Chef David Dela Cruz, Sili-mansi Margarita - Tequila, Calamansi, Chili Simple, Orange Liqueur $15

Roy’s Hawaii Kai, 6600 Kalanianaʻole Hwy Suite 110, Honolulu: Shrimp & Scallop Combination with Candied Bacon and Miki Noodles $63

SAMA SAMA, 96-045 Ala Ike, Pearl City: Manila Sunrise drink (calamansi butterfly tea with sparkling soda)

Shan-J Restaurant, Malaemie Rd. Pago Pago, Eastern District, American Samoa: Shan-J’s assorted pulutan: Crispy pata, bangus sisig, pork sisig (mask), chicken feet, tokwa’t baboy

Skull and Crown Trading Company, 62 N Hotel St, Honolulu: Biko $12 (sticky rice coconut cake steamed in banana leaf) rûléed bananas UBE-BAE $14, Tanduay Especial Rum, Ube, Pineapple, Coconut, Lime

Stage Restaurant and Amuse Wine Bar, 1250 Kapiolani Blvd. Honolulu: Calamansi Coconut Leche Flan, Banana Sherbert, Caramelized Banana, Coconut Honey Crumble, Calamansi Foam (Family style) “Ice Cream Sandwiches” Home made ube rolls, Coconut Lavender Ice Cream, Butter Mochi, Salted Caramel Sauce

Tante’s Island Cuisine, 100 W. Kaahumanu Ave. Kahului, Maui: Bulalo $20.50 (beef shank soup with beef marrow, corn on the cob, potatoes, green cabbage), Camaron Relleno $18.95 (stuffed with pork and shrimp hash, garnished with sweet & sour sauce, pineapple, tri color peppers)

Tikis Grill & Bar, 2570 Kalakaua Ave. Honolulu: Sisig $29 (pork belly braised and crisped kula onions, ginger, soy sauce & smoky aioli with garlic rice & kahumanu organic greens salad), Shrimp Sarciado $17 (jumbo shrimp sauteed with kamuela tomatoes, scallions, silky Island Fresh egg custard & calamansi)

UBAE, 1284 Kalani St Honolulu: Ube pop tart

XO Restaurant, 3434 Waialae Ave, Honolulu: Adobo fried chicken $9

The Philippine Consulate and Philippine Airlines will give away a free ticket to a lucky patron through a social media raffle contest. For more information, visit honolulupcg.dfa.gov.ph or instagram.com/phinhonolulu.

