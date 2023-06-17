Tributes
Hawaii Chamber Music Festival celebrates global expression with World Music Day concert

The Hawaii Chamber Music Festival runs through June 24.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Chamber Music Festival runs now through June 24. The Kahala Hotel and Resort is presenting concert events in the Ellen Masaki ‘Ohana Series celebrating Global Expressions with local collaborations to commemorate World Music Day and the 70th anniversary of the Masaki School of Music.

Festival founder Chris Yick and New York-based cellist Michael Nicolas will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends morning show this Saturday to talk about the festival and supporting young artists so they can train with and learn from world-class chamber musicians.

Tickets are available for a World Music Day Piano Trio Concert on Wednesday, June 21, The Kahala will host festival headliners violinist Stefan Jackiw, cellist Michael Nicolas, and pianist Sean Kennard as they perform piano trios. The event is open to the public. Attendees can also use promo code “MASAKI” for 20% off their tickets.

For more information about HCMF, visit hawaiicmf.org/globalexpressions.

