Forget BBQ and beer: Try Thai food paired with sake and whiskey for Father’s Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Father’s Day meals typically consist of something BBQ’d and beer, but if you’re taking Dad out to celebrate, consider classing things up with Thai cuisine.

Chef Nong of Noi Thai Cuisine and General Manager Tayawadee “Koi” Ford will showcase some of their Father’s Day dishes and whiskey and sake pairings on HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Father’s Day Sunday.

Chef Nong will make his signature “Angry Ocean,” a popular dish with lobster, prawns, squids, scallops and mussels in a light and savory stir-fry, including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor. He will also make Massaman Lamb Curry, a mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in Massaman curry.

Ford will explain how sake and whiskey can be paired with certain kinds of food. The restaurant regularly holds special dinner events, like the Summer Sake Dinner.

Noi Thai Cuisine is open daily from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4:30 - 9:30 p.m. and is located in building C of the Royal Hawaiian Center, on Level 3 above Cheesecake Factory. Validated parking is available at the Royal Hawaiian Center garage.

For reservations, call 808-664-4039 or visit opentable.com.

