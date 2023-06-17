Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Trade winds to stay, more showers possible late Sunday

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for the foreseeable future, with isolated showers starting the day on Saturday. An upper level low to the northeast of the islands is forecast to move westward over the weekend, and could bring some pockets of locally heavy showers for windward areas Sunday afternoon into Monday while the trade wind speeds decrease slightly.

Further ahead, more typical trade wind shower conditions are expected to return around Tuesday, but there’s also a chance that the trades could become rather breezy around midweek.

In surf, a moderate west-northwest swell is expected late in the weekend into early next week, but otherwise no major swells are expected. A small northwest swell and a larger south swell are possible about a week from now.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Sunday for channel and coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cagen Huddy Esperanza mug
Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer
Plan to replace Ward Center with two new high-rises revealed
Kakaako landowner reveals plan to replace longtime shopping center with high-rises
Xylazine
Oahu paramedics, EMTs warned after skin-rotting drug additive found at recent overdose scenes
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, June 16, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with increasing showers expected late Sunday
Enhanced showers will continue for the next several days with moderate to locally breezy trades.
More trade wind showers on the way
Enhanced showers will continue for the next several days with moderate to locally breezy trades.
First Alert Forecast: Locally breezy trades, passing showers into the weekend