First Alert Forecast: Trade winds to stay, more showers possible late Sunday

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected for the foreseeable future, with isolated showers starting the day on Saturday. An upper level low to the northeast of the islands is forecast to move westward over the weekend, and could bring some pockets of locally heavy showers for windward areas Sunday afternoon into Monday while the trade wind speeds decrease slightly.

Further ahead, more typical trade wind shower conditions are expected to return around Tuesday, but there’s also a chance that the trades could become rather breezy around midweek.

In surf, a moderate west-northwest swell is expected late in the weekend into early next week, but otherwise no major swells are expected. A small northwest swell and a larger south swell are possible about a week from now.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Sunday for channel and coastal waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii.

