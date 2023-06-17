Finalists announced for Favorite Entertainer of the Year at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards coming up in just a few weeks, the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has just released the names of the top 10 finalists for Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

This is the only award that is open to voting by the public.

Voting by the public ended June 14, and the winner will be announced during the awards on July 1.

Here are the names of the finalists:

Chardonnay

Crossing Rain

Jeremiah Kaholoaa

Kalae Camarillo

Kamehameha Schools children’s chorus

Kenny Tagavilla

Natalie Ai Kamauu

Taimane

Wehilei

Zeo Worship

This year, the awards will be at the Hawaii Theatre on July 1, 2023. It will be broadcast live on K5.

