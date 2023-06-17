Tributes
Finalists announced for Favorite Entertainer of the Year at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards

Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards coming up in just a few weeks, the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has just released the names of the top 10 finalists for Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

This is the only award that is open to voting by the public.

Voting by the public ended June 14, and the winner will be announced during the awards on July 1.

Here are the names of the finalists:

  • Chardonnay
  • Crossing Rain
  • Jeremiah Kaholoaa
  • Kalae Camarillo
  • Kamehameha Schools children’s chorus
  • Kenny Tagavilla
  • Natalie Ai Kamauu
  • Taimane
  • Wehilei
  • Zeo Worship
2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Award final ballot nominees announced

This year, the awards will be at the Hawaii Theatre on July 1, 2023. It will be broadcast live on K5.

