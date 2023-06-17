Departure of tourism authority’s CEO renews debate over agency’s role

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once again, the future of tourism is up for debate after the head of the Hawaii Tourism Authority announced he is leaving in September.

John De Fries was the face of the visitor industry during its darkest days and emerged from the pandemic embroiled in the debate over tourism marketing versus management — and the very survival of the HTA.

Industry consultant Keith Vieira has pushed HTA to stick to its roots as the marketing leader.

“I think we put HTA in a really difficult position,” Vieira said. “Where no matter what they did, they were going to be criticized.”

De Fries won praise for shifting tourism marketing to emphasize respect for land and culture.

But he was also in the middle of a contracting crisis that delayed marketing and management contracts at a key time, when the agency’s necessity was doubted, especially by Hawaiian rights advocates like DeMont Kalaimanaole.

“It’s an old boys club, that the old boy is able to control and, and market Hawaii with, you know, coconut bras and plastic hula skirts,” he said. “And that’s not who we are.”

Activists called for repeal of the agency, which they said was consistently overfunded, ahead of the needs of the local population.

Lawmakers eliminated funding for HTA, leaving Gov. Josh Green to bail it out after the session.

It was also torn between industry demand for more marketing while the public expected HTA to somehow manage the returning tide of visitors.

University of Hawaii Tourism and Business Professor Jerry Agrusa said the public expected too much, given HTA’s lack of enforcement authority.

“When you’re in charge, you know, you’re the chairman and president of Hawaii Tourism Authority, you actually have very limited authority to regulate anything,” Agrusa said.

Kalaimanaole said the competing demands made De Fries position almost impossible.

“He had his hands full, with being bombarded by all this noise in every direction,” Kalaimanaole said. “And I think it was extremely difficult for him, he’s a good guy.”

Experts said De Fries’ decision to turn down a contract extension and exit September 15th gives the HTA board, the legislature and the governor a chance to consider whether government agencies or HTA should be trying to manage visitors once they’re here.

“That’s not their job,” said Vieira of HTA.

“Their job is to drive visitor spending, which drives employment, which drives taxes, in a thoughtful and, you know, certainly sensitive, culturally approved way.”

Agrusa said if it’s to manage tourists, HTA needs more power to enforce management rules.

“But if HTA is just a figurehead, if they don’t have any authority, they can’t limit the number of surf schools on a beach or anything like that,” Agrusa said.

The political environment will challenge any successor to De Fries, but the job does pay pretty well — just shy of $300,000.

