City: Explosive device suspected in major vandalism at city park bathroom

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says an explosion at a Makapuu bathroom on Thursday night caused $500 to $1,000 in damages.

The city says police suspect teens threw an explosive device in the ADA-stall in the men’s room, shattering a porcelain toilet. The fixture had been recently installed as part of the city’s water conservation effort.

“It is very frustrating and disappointing. And, you know, when we finally getsome improvements, or we do something to our park facilities, and something like this happens,” said Jason Woll, Windward District manager for the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

City crews repaired the toilet, closing off the bathroom stall to park users for much of the day.

Each year, vandals cause between $50,000 and $100,000 in damage to city park toilets and urinals, Woll said.

“It hurts everybody because you know this is a public park public facility and you know is funded by our taxes so you know it it’s it’s really unnecessary and also dangerous,” he said.

