Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Central Perk coffee shop inspired by ‘Friends’ is opening soon in this city

A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.
A coffee house inspired by "Friends" is opening in Boston later this year.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:33 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - If you ever wanted to visit the iconic coffee shop from “Friends” looks like you’ll soon have the chance.

A real-life Central Perk coffeehouse inspired by “Friends” is opening later this year.

But Central Perk won’t be in New York City like the one Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey frequented -- Central Perk Coffee Company will be opening in Boston.

The new coffee spot is inspired by the legendary sitcom.

Aesthetically it will look like the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu rail system
With new name, city hopes for a positive rebrand of Honolulu’s rail project
HPD is asking for the public’s help to track down a 11-year-old visitor who went missing in...
Police seek public’s help to find 11-year-old visitor who went missing in Waikiki
H-1 Freeway rollover crash in Aiea
Man dies after plowing into metal sign post on H-1 Freeway in Aiea
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A vehicle camera captures scary moment on Moanalua freeway
Vehicle camera captures moment when truck slams into guardrail on Moanalua Freeway

Latest News

HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kaneohe
HPD investigates attempted murder case in Kaneohe
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says
LNL: President, PA leaders discuss race to repair collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia
Four people were rescued after a houseboat capsized in Florida Friday morning. (WJHG, TRAVIS...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans help rescue four people after boat capsizes