Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.(ichz via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a young boy was killed this week after an arcade machine fell on him.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family was renting a beach home in Crystal Beach when the accident happened.

Authorities said the 2-year-old child climbed onto the machine in one of the rooms inside the home when it tipped over and landed on top of him.

The boy’s grandmother was in the same room and tried to rescue the child, but wasn’t in time to get to him, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was rushed to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives did not immediately identify the family involved but said the child’s death appears accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cagen Huddy Esperanza mug
Sheriffs arrest Hawaii high school student accused of cyberbullying disabled peer
Plan to replace Ward Center with two new high-rises revealed
Kakaako landowner reveals plan to replace longtime shopping center with high-rises
Xylazine
Oahu paramedics, EMTs warned after skin-rotting drug additive found at recent overdose scenes
Car smashed with bat caught on camera as arguments turn violent at beach park in Hilo
6 charged in connection with violent attack in Hilo that left teen with multiple injuries
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
Finalists announced for Favorite Entertainer of the Year at Na Hoku Hanohano Awards
An abandoned litter of baby raccoons was found at a construction site in northern Utah by a...
Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
George Floyd’s killing capped years of violence, discrimination by Minneapolis police, DOJ says
Needed electrical work and other upgrades prompt upcoming shutdown of H3 Freeway on Oahu
TRAFFIC ALERT: HECO work to require daylong shutdown of H-3 Freeway