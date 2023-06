HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waianae’s Max Holloway is set to fight “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in August.

It will be the main event of UFC Fight Night in Singapore.

UFC announced the 145-pound match up on Thursday.

The “Blessed Express” currently holds a 24-7 record, coming off a win in April against Arnold Allen.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.