Vehicle camera captures moment when truck slams into guardrail on Moanalua Freeway

Thankfully, the driver did not hit any other vehicles.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicles’s rear-side camera caught the dramatic moment when a pick-up truck slammed into a guardrail on Moanalua Freeway.

The incident happened Thursday morning on Moanalua Freeway (also known as H-201) near the Red Hill off-ramp.

In the video, the pick-up truck loses control and serves across two lanes of traffic before it crashed into and went over a guardrail.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the 31-year-old male driver escaped with only minor injuries and he declined transport to the hospital.

Thankfully, he did not hit any other vehicles.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information and are awaiting a response.

This story may be updated.

